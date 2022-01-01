Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

