Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

