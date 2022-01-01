Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 83,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.