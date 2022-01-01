Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,017,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.

