Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 225,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 195,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,491 shares in the last quarter.

DIVO opened at $38.19 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

