Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Shares of RBLX opened at $103.16 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.