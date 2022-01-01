Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

