Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.05

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $27.86. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands.

CDUAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

