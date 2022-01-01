Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.49

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $25.57. Canfor shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 14,316 shares traded.

CFPZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.