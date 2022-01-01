Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

