Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $596,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

