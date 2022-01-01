Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

