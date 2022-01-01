Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,898 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

