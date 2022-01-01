Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 2,088 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 522.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $74.50 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

