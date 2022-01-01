Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

