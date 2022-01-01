Capital Analysts LLC Has $132,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 436,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 56.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

NYSE:CHH opened at $155.99 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

