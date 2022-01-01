Capital Analysts LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82.

