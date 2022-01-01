Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 517.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 137.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

OSK stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

