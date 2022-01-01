Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 83.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.86 and a 200 day moving average of $286.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

