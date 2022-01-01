CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. CareDx has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,634,625. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

