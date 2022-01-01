CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

KMX stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.