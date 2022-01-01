Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.