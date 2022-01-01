CashHand (CHND) Hits One Day Volume of $171.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CashHand has a market capitalization of $54,539.15 and approximately $171.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CashHand has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00035832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,509,522 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

