Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 49,259 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $69,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $153.18 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

