Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $106,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $845.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $810.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $815.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 178.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

