Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

FRT opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

