Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $39.63 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,397 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $39,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

