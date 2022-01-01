Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $52.67 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687,971 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 2.43% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $52,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 273,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

