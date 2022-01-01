Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 224,224 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up approximately 4.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $240,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

