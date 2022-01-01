CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 1%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

