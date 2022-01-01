Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

