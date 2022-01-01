CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $10.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 3,099,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

