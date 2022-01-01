CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

