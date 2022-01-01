Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lowered by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 6.0% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

Shares of CHTR opened at $651.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.