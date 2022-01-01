Choate Investment Advisors Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

