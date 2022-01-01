Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by 73.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $155.99 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.