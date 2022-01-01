Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,834 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

