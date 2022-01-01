Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 59.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $273,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

