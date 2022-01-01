Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $48.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

