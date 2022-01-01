Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.51 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.