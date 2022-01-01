Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 7,606 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

