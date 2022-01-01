Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $567.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.46. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

