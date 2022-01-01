Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.24

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $85.17, with a volume of 483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clearfield by 7,946.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

