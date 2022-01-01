Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,130,859 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

