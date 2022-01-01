Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 241,813 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter.

RNP stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

