Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 242.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

