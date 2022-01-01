Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $931,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 220.4% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 440.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.