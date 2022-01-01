Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,635 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

