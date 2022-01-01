Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.