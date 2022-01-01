Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.14 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $20.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $90.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $108.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

